'Proud of his monumental contribution': India pays tributes on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose birth anniversary

The Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and other top politicians have paid rich tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary.

On January 23, India celebrates the birth anniversary of Bose, who is a prominent Indian freedom fighter. The Indian government last year announced that his birth anniversary will be celebrated as 'Parakram Diwas' every year.

Also, the day will mark the start of Republic Day celebrations instead of a day later. PM Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Bose at the India Gate on Sunday.

Bose was born to advocate Janakinath Bose in Odisha's Cuttack in 1897. He played a crucial role in India's freedom struggle against the oppressive British colonial rule. He is also known for establishing the Azad Hind Fauj.

To mark the occasion, President Kovind said, "India gratefully pays homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary. The daring steps that he took to fulfil his fierce commitment to the idea of a free India -- Azad Hind -- make him a national icon. His ideals and sacrifice will forever inspire every Indian."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I bow to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his Jayanti. Every Indian is proud of his monumental contribution to our nation."

Remembering Netaji, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu tweeted, "My respectful tributes to the great nationalist, legendary freedom fighter and visionary leader, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary today. We commemorate this day as #ParakramDivas to honour Netaji's indomitable courage and selfless service to the nation."

"The nation is indebted to the iconic leader for his monumental role in the freedom struggle," Naidu said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Greetings to you on 'Parakram Diwas'. I bow to the epitome of courage and valour, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on this occasion. He went to great lengths while fighting for the freedom of his motherland. His contribution in India's freedom struggle continues to inspire us."

