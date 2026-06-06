/Govt withdraws Z-plus cover of Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi. How much does the VIP protection cost taxpayers?

The Bihar government has revoked the top-tier Z-plus security cover provided to former chief ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, irking the RJD leadership. Displeased with the government’s move, the Yadav family declined the new security detail and sent the newly assigned personnel away in protest.

For many politicians in India, the Z-plus security has become a status symbol and a privilege they consider to be their natural right. Critics, however, argue that political leaders who claim to be messiahs of the poor, in fact, have no regard for the substantial public expenditure on enjoying the country’s highest level of VIP security, which is ultimately borne by taxpayers.

What is Z+ security?

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Z+ security is the highest level of personal security cover that the government provides to individuals who are assessed to be under grave threat, including significant politicians, business tycoons, and celebrities. The central or state governments determine the allocation based on threat assessments.

What does the Z+ security cover entail?

Z+ security comprises an entourage of around 55 personnel from the country’s elite forces like the National Security Guard (NSG), the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), besides state security officers.

Besides the manpower, the security detail comes with an assortment of sophisticated gear and protocols designed to offer maximum protection.

The security detail also includes multiple escort and pilot vehicles, jammers, and trailing vehicles to ensure complete mobility and communication security.

How much does Z+ security cost

Z+ security is extremely expensive, and the cost of deploying 55 or more trained commandos and personnel, along with vehicles, communication equipment, and logistical support, runs into several lakhs of rupees per month, though it may vary depending on specific requirements.

The cost of Z+ security cover for an individual comes to around Rs 35 lakh to Rs 50 lakh per month.

If the government provides Z+ security, as in the case of politicians, the cost is borne by the taxpayers.

However, if a private individual like a businessman or celebrity requests security cover, they have to pay for the service.

India’s business tycoon Mukesh Ambani pays for the Z-plus security cover provided by the government to him and his family. Similarly, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani pays for the Z category security cover provided to him.

Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan also pays for his Y+ category security cover.