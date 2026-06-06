The Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal Police on Saturday recovered a huge cache of firearms and cartridges allegedly hidden inside a pond in Sandeshkhali of North 24 Parganas district. According to officials, the pond where the arms were hidden is said to be owned by Trinamool Congress leader Robin Das.

Seventeen weapons and 39 rounds of cartridge were found in the raid conducted by the STF at a residence of TMC leader Robin Das and his brother Gopal, the surrounding areas, and a nearby pond.

The raids were conducted after the arrest of three close aides of suspended TMC leader and strongman Sheikh Shahjahan. After interrogating the three associates - Lutfar Molla, Khokon Molla, and Ramzan Ali Molla - STF learnt about the firearms and carried out the raid in South 24 Parganas.

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Soon after the recovery of arms, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari took to X to write, “For years under the previous regime, such illegal weapons were stockpiled and used ruthlessly to terrorise common citizens."

“This culture of violence claimed the precious lives of numerous opposition party workers, particularly dedicated BJP Karyakartas, who stood up against tyranny. Those dark days are over,” he added.

The Bengal STF has yet to release an official statement but reports say six people have been arrested.