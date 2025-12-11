/Goa nightclub fire: 'We never intended to evade law' say Luthra brothers after arrest

The owners of the Goa nightclub in which 25 people were killed after fire engulfed the club, have been arrested in Thailand. The Luthra brothers, Gaurav and Saurav Luthra will now be extradited to India for which the process has begun. The brothers were absconding after the fire incident at the Birch by Romeo Lane venue in Arpora, North Goa.

Immediately after the arrest, the Luthra brother came out with their statement through their law firm which reads, “We, Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, shall arrive in India on 11.12.2025 and submit ourselves to the jurisdiction of the police authorities and the judicial system of our country. We undertake to co-operate with the police authorities. We are law abiding citizens of our great country and we repose utmost faith and trust in the judicial system. We never intended to evade the process of law, as has been erroneously portrayed."

"Our decision to return to our country is unrelated and uninfluenced by the legal remedies we have already availed or shall avail in future", the statement added.

How the Luthras were nabbed in Thailand

Thai officials said that Indian investigative agencies, in coordination with the Indian Embassy in Bangkok, had alerted Thai immigration and law enforcement after tracking the absconding brothers' movements to Thailand. Subsequently, a joint operation was conducted, leading to the suspects being located and detained at a hotel in Bangkok.