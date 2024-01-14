Goa murder: Bengaluru CEO, who killed her son, confronted by husband

Suchana Seth, the chief executive officer (CEO) of a Bengaluru-based AI startup who is accused of murdering her four-year-old son, was confronted by her husband Venkatraman PR at a police station in Goa on Saturday. Citing a police officer, a report by The Indian Express said there was a brief argument between Seth and Venkatraman.

"Why did you do this?" Venkatraman asked his wife to which she replied, "I did not commit the crime." The police officer told the publication there was a blame game between the husband and wife over their child's death.

The case

Suchana Seth, the CEO of Mindful AI lab, was arrested on Jan 8 on her way back to Bengaluru from Goa after police recovered the corpse of her son in a bag she was carrying. The police said that Seth allegedly smothered the child to death in the hotel room (in Goa) and later attempted suicide by slashing her wrist.

Venkataraman was in Indonesia when the murder took place. Seth has been accused of committing the crime over a bitter custody battle with her husband. The 39-year-old woman had told her friends and family that the son reminded her of her husband’s face.

Speaking to the news agency PTI, a police officer said that the finding of empty cough syrup bottles indicates that Seth might have given a heavy dose of the medicine to her son and that it was a pre-planned murder.

"The post-mortem conducted on the body has indicated the possibility that the child might have been smothered to death and there were no signs of struggle. We are examining the possibility if the woman gave a heavy dose of cough syrup to the child before putting him to death," the officer said.

Venkatraman takes possession of son's body

Venkatraman took possession of his son's body earlier this week. He deposed before the Goa Police on Saturday saying he last met his on Dec 10, a report by the Hindustan Times said.

Venkatraman added that his wife did not allow him to meet the child for the past five Sundays in violation of the court order.