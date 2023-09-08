G20 summit: Indian Air Force pauses training exercise, Rafale fighter jets to secure Delhi airspace

As New Delhi gears up to host the upcoming G20 summit, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced that they are taking an operational pause in their ongoing Exercise Trishul in the northern sector and that the fighter aircraft involved will not be flying between September 7 and 10, reported news agency ANI, on Thursday (September 7) citing officials.

Indian Air Force’s Trishul training

Since September 4, the Indian Air Force has been carrying out a major training exercise codenamed Trishul in the northern sector of the country, along the border with China and Pakistan.

The exercise involves major fleets of fighter aircraft including the Rafale, Mirage 2000 and the Su-30MKIs. Additionally, heavy-lift transport aircraft and choppers including the Chinooks and Apache are also participating in the drill which is supposed to end on September 14.

IAF officials about preparing for the upcoming G20 summit in Delhi

According to ANI, IAF officials said that only the flying operations of the aircraft involved in Trishul would be paused while other routine flying operations would continue as planned.

Between September 7 and 10, the IAF will also start operating its Phalcon airborne warning and control systems (AWACS) aircraft to keep an eye on the air space across the country as well as protect the air space over the Indian capital for the upcoming G20 summit, reported ANI, citing defence sources.

The IAF will also reportedly deploy its Rafale and other fighter jets at their advanced air bases to protect Delhi and will use surface-to-air missile systems in and around the country’s capital to shoot down any enemy aircraft or rogue drones.

Previously, the Indian media had also reported that the IAF has initiated the activation of air bases both within and in proximity to Delhi. These included the Hindan air base, as well as IAF bases located in the Indian cities of Ambala, Bhatinda, Adampur, and Sirsa.

The IAF also reportedly plans on using its domestically developed NETRA surveillance aircraft to enhance monitoring capabilities.

