G20 Summit in Delhi: Here's what's open and what's closed in national capital

G20 Summit Guidelines: With preparations in full swing for the G20 Summit taking place in New Delhi from September 9 to 10, authorities have tightened security and issued several guidelines regarding the restrictions and traffic regulations in the city for those particular days. There will be no lockdown in the city and all necessary shops like pharmacies and vegetable and grocery shops will remain open.

The summit is scheduled to take place at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan on September 9 and 10. The roads near the locations will be closed as the delegates will be visiting Rajghat and NGMA (National Gallery of Modern Art).

Here's what is open and what will be closed during the G20 Summit this week:

Traffic Restrictions:

The Delhi Police issued a compiled plan to ensure smooth movement of traffic, including restrictions and diversions in the national capital, commencing from September 07.

Vehicles won't be allowed on Mathura Road beyond Ashram Chowk, Bhairon Marg, and Purana Qila Road. Restrictions are also likely in other areas, including Geeta Colony to Shanti Van Chowk, Vikas Marg to ITO, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg to Rajghat Chowk, and Minto Road to Guru Nanak Chowk.

Entry of heavy vehicles, except those carrying essential goods, will also be restricted during the period of the summit. Commuters have been advised to carry all updated and appropriate car documents.

A virtual desk will be present for the citizens to provide necessary information about road diversions, closures, traffic, and other travel advisories in the city.

Buses, Taxis and Autorickshaws:

All interstate buses will be allowed to enter Delhi. City buses will run on Ring Road and towards the borders of the city. However, bus services will not be available in the New Delhi Area.

No taxis and autorickshaws will be allowed to ply in New Delhi from 5:00 am on Sept 9 to 11:59 pm on Sept 10. However, taxis already located in the city will be allowed to ply on the road network of the city.

Metro Operations:

A total of 39 metro stations will face restrictions. These include Supreme Court, Kailash Colony, Khan Market, Janpath Jangpura, Ashram, Barakhamba Road, Supreme Court, R K Puram, Bhikaji Cama Place, Munirka, IIT, Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar, Sadar Bazaar Cantt, Palam, Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Mandi House, ITO, and Delhi Gate, whose gates will remain closed from September 8 to 10.

However, there will be no disturbance at Aero City, Dhaula Kuan, South Campus, Dwarka Sec-21, Panchsheel Park, Chirag Delhi, Greater Kailash, Nehru Enclave, Kalkaji Mandir, Rajiv Chowk, Chandini Chowk and Chawri Bazar metro stations.

Medical Services:

Senior police officials said that a dedicated and specialised Ambulance Control Room will be installed and will be operational from 12 am IST on the intervening night of September 7 and 8 till September 11. Individuals can dial 6828400604/112 in case of emergency.

No online deliveries:

Online food delivery services will not be available in the New Delhi area during the summit on September 8-10. Special Commissioner of Police SS Yadav said, "Cloud kitchens and food deliveries, or any commercial deliveries like Amazon deliveries, will not be allowed as we have stopped commercial services in the NDMC area."

Others:

All educational institutions and other commercial establishments like banks in Delhi will also remain closed.

According to the advisory, liquor stores in the New Delhi Police District will be closed from September 8 to 10.

(With inputs from agencies)

