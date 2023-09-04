G20: India to showcase its democratic evolution, culture & digital payments revolution, says Muktesh Pardeshi

India will be focusing on 3Cs-Culture, Crafts, and Cuisine as it hosts G20, Muktesh K Pardeshi, Special Secretary and head of operations and logistics for India's G20 Presidency Secretariat. The Bharat Mandapam would serve as the epicentre of cultural celebration, housing an exhibition highlighting India's role as the "mother of democracy." Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Pardeshi explained, "What you will see at Bharat Mandapam, with the assistance of the Ministry of Culture, is to create an exhibition showcasing the evolution, birth, and evolution of democratic credentials in our country."

The Crafts Bazaar, a central attraction at the Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the summit will allow delegates to witness and purchase exquisite creations while experiencing a seamless digital payment system. Pardeshi emphasized, "The central idea is that delegates who are coming in, you know they have a paucity of time so they can walk across to the craft bazaar, they can see the exhibition and also buy." Security and medical preparedness remain paramount, with Pardeshi stating, "Delhi police have deployed personnel," and, "a dedicated G20 cell...certainly 500 doctors and medical personnel in readiness to help us out." India hosts the G20 summit on 9-10 September in Delhi.

WION: If you can talk about the preparations for the summit?

Muktesh K Pardeshi: We have been preparing for this week, for the last year. You know the G 20 Secretariat, where we are speaking it was created in February last year. Since then we developed an operational plan, a plan for logistics, media management, security protocols, and all of the associated elements. As we are getting close to the summit, we have an experience of dealing with some 200 meetings all over India. In 60 locations, we have hosted G 20 meetings and events. So I would say there is a certain level of self-assurance that we have when we are going to lead to the summit this week.

WION: Can we talk about what can be expected in terms of the leader's visit?

Muktesh K Pardeshi: Most of the leaders will arrive at eight, some might arrive also in seven late evening night. So eight is basically a day of arrival. Main meetings will take place on Ninth and 10th at Bharat Mandapam, its newly named and newly built Convention Center, which has come up at Pragati Maidan. This is a very modern convention centre, and this has facilities for hosting the main conference, and the G20 summit, as well as we have been able to create all associated facilities at Bharat Mandapam itself. For instance, in Bali, we have the media centre in some other place, it was not at the leader's convention centre, but here at Bharat Mandapam, it's a self-contained unit where we have delegates lounge, we have the leader's meeting room and large media centre is also coming up. We also have a place, an exhibition come sale called craft bazaar, which will happen next to the media centre. Apart from that there are several exhibitions and we can speak about that but so far as the program is concerned, On the ninth, there will be sessions and a Gala dinner, and on the ninth, there will be the last and concluding session where there will be a few minutes also dedicated on symbolic handing over to Presidency and as you know Brazil will be taking over the presidency, from us from first of December. So this handing over is very symbolic. In fact, India will continue to do its role performance role at G20 until 30th November.

WION: What can be expected at the Gala dinner?

Muktesh K Pardeshi: Some kind of cultural program is, of course, part of the gala dinner, we'll have a musical ensemble presenting some classical and folk to leaders, the whole idea is also to allow leaders to converse. The dinner is also utilized for social interaction among the leaders. So, lighter music will allow them to make some decision-making acquaintances and carry on interaction with other world leaders.

WION: Maybe leaders shaking a leg at Natu Natu

Muktesh K Pardeshi: The exact how it will be choreographed, has different components that are being done by the cultural group. I can broadly share that there will be a combination of classical not necessarily on film, but the focus would be more on classical instruments.

WION: Summits are opportunities to showcase, we saw that in Bali. If you can give details on the crafts which you talked about

Muktesh K Pardeshi: From the beginning when we took over the presidency, and one of the mann ki baat addresses of the Prime Minister, he himself had shared his vision about conducting the G 20 meetings. So as part of our hospitality, sharing strategy, we are focusing on the three C's in a big manner, culture, crafts, and cuisine. You will also see a focus on these three C's during the summit in terms of culture. What you will see at Bharat Mandapam, what we are going to see, with the assistance of the Ministry of Culture is to create an exhibition on Bharat, the mother of democracy, so there will be several panels, which will be installed at the media centre and in the delegates lounge, showcasing the evolution, birth and evolution of democratic credentials in our country. So that's one narrative that is being created through our G20 presidency. Apart from this, there is also a cultural gallery, and exhibits and artefacts from the participating G 20 will also be displayed that will again happen, There'll be a separate cultural program and exposure to crafts for the spouses at Jaipur house. Apart from this the crafts bazar, the central idea is that delegates who are coming in, you know they have a paucity of time so they can walk across to the craft bazar, they can see the exhibition and also buy. The shopping experience will also be the means for payment etc. will be through digital means. So besides the craft bazar, creating an experienced digital experience zone so that delegates who are visiting India, can see for themselves the advancement in the digital technology sector, improvements and transformation through UPI, Aadhaar and other such platforms will be showcased during the summit for which the ministry of IT and RBI is also helping us.

WION: So, essentially we will see the revolution the IT revolution in India, the democratic revolution, and of course, craft and cuisine as well. But some moving on to the protocol aspect. Dealing with so many leaders is not an easy thing. The last time we hosted so many leaders was ASEAN leaders who came for republic day, but essentially when it comes to dealing with so many leaders, how difficult it is, how challenging it is and what kind of protocol you have put in place when it comes to the arrivals and of course, their two day or one day stay here in the Indian Capital

Muktesh K Pardeshi: As you know, our Chief of Protocol is responsible for the reception and conducting of leaders' arrival, departure and bilateral meetings. So for the last few months, we have been working on a plan and how they will be received, and how they will be taken to different locations and we are working very closely with the security apparatus, which is led by the Delhi police front. Then, for each delegation, for each foreign leader, we have a liaison team, younger officers from MEA and from another ministry we have created a team. So if there is a delegation of x, so few people are already identified, and their names and contact details are shared with the embassies. So they are in touch with each other about their bilateral requirements, what kinds of things we need to know about their arrival or departure schedule, if there are any dietary restrictions, there are any special bilateral meetings that the embassy might be organizing. So this team has been in touch with each delegation. And these teams are also attached to international organizations. So by now we have a fair idea of the requirements and we are sharing details about the movement and hospitality plan. So I would say the Chief of Protocol and his setup is fully geared to look after arrival, departure and conduct of the meetings etc. One thing I wanted to add here apart from the security, when we talk about hospitality and the protocol, the medical facilities is very important. So Director General of Health Services, which is under the Ministry of Health, we have developed a plan that incorporates a number of hospitals. They have been readied to take care of any medical emergency and evacuation as well. So protocol, security and medical arrangements work in tandem to give what is a very pleasurable experience to each delegation.

WION: Any special request by any delegation..

Muktesh K Pardeshi: There are always you know, when we are dealing with the leaders of any country for that matter. I mean, we cannot have one clear-cut benchmark. Yes, there are some standard protocols in place but there are always some given an understanding of their security requirements, understanding of their medical leader's medical requirements, and some bilateral requests which are flowing from each delegation. That's the job of the process, to have a standard template, but at the same time, respond to any particular request.

WION: So it is a whole of-government approach. It is a whole-of-society approach in many ways as well. But talking about numbers, how many personalities whether it's MEA or other ministries, security, can you give a ballpoint figure as to how many people are involved exactly to deal with the entire summit proceedings?

Muktesh K Pardeshi: We have not calculated as such but there is a big number. For example, the Delhi police has deployed a large number of personnel to take care of security requirements. Medical side, I can say some 500 people are directly working in this because at each hotel, there is a small medical unit and all sites where the leaders will be visiting their medical facility are apart from each hospital creating a dedicated G 20 cell. So if there are some 20 hospitals involved, you can imagine certainly 500 doctors and medical personnel in readiness to help us out. Now from the G 20 Secretariat, apart from the normal size that MEA is deploying a large number of people from other divisions, some colleagues have also come from embassies to help us out. At the instruction of the Prime Minister, we have inducted approximately 140 young officers from different services to help us out. They are from IAS, IPS, and forest services, representing different central services like Railways and telecom services. Prime Minister is very keen to impart the experience, and knowledge to the newer generation. That is why the special focus is to involve some 140 Younger officers who have five to seven years of work experience. They have been divided into different groups, this is how we are creating capacity amongst the younger civil servants.

WION: Will the measures impact the common man, if you clarify this..

Muktesh K Pardeshi: I think careful consideration has been given by the government. And there is a fair balance between the convenience and protocols associated with the arrival of leaders and also the convenience of normal people. So that's why the holiday has been declared on the 8th, so that they don't have to go to the workplace they can work from home or if they want to go out and Delhi. Delhi police has already shared through the newspaper ads, the traffic management plan, some areas are called regulated zones, some areas control zones, so the sense I get is within the periphery of the ring road, there will be more restriction but outside the life should go. Apart from hospitals, which are taking care of the requirements of the VIPs and other delegates, does not mean that the hospital is completely closed on the other requirements. They are on standby for extending any service to the building. Otherwise, they will be working. Life around the hotels and the venues will certainly be restricted. What is important is the Delhi police are sharing all this information with the public through newspaper ads, and they have also created a portal where real-time information is there. The idea is that the government and citizens, become a stakeholder in conducting this larger international interest exercise, which is called a G20.

