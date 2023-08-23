Delhi offices, schools, shops, banks to be shut from Sept 8-10 for G20 meet 

On account of the G20 Summit, all public, private, and municipal offices and schools in Delhi would be closed from September 8 to September 10. Banks, financial institutions, and retail establishments will also be closed during this time, NDTV quoted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as saying.

Kejriwal's statement came shortly after the Special Commissioner of the Delhi Police wrote to the city’s Chief Secretary recommending a government holiday from September 8 to September 10.

On September 9 and 10, the G20 summit—a gathering of the heads of the 20 largest economies in the world—will take place at Delhi’s Pragati Maidan’s state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam convention hall, which was just inaugurated. India will be hosting the conference.

The recommendation is being given in an attempt to ease any potential traffic congestion and logistical issues.

“Since, most of the arrivals will take place September 8 and delegates will depart to their respective countries on September 10-11, there will be a massive movement of traffic which needs to be curtailed to ensure safe passage for the delegates from airport to hotels and to the other venues during the summit,” the letter read.

The Delhi Police are in the process of making special arrangements to ensure smooth vehicular movement during the time of the summit. The summit will see the arrival of several heads of state and diplomats, including US President Joe Biden, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and French President Emmanuel Macron.

In order to examine the restriction and diversion measures, the Delhi traffic police performed a mock drill on important routes connecting Pragati Maidan, the summit’s main location, with a number of hotels on Monday.