G20: Delhi had cleanest air day of the year on second day of summit

The second and concluding day of G20 summit in Indian national capital ended with Delhi experiencing its cleanest air day of the day. September 10 was the first 'good air' day since October last year.

The improved air quality is being attributed to the incessant rainfall and various restrictions imposed during the G20 summit.

Delhi Air Quality: When air got cleared for G20

The average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 45, falling within the 'good' category, which was the best recorded since October 10, 2022.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board indicates that Delhi only experiences 'good air' days when there's significant rainfall or a substantial reduction in emissions, often due to lockdowns. This Sunday witnessed both factors at play.

"The AQI improved to 'good' category on Sunday due to a combination of rain, the special drive to clean up, closure of offices and enterprises, and restrictions on traffic due to the summit. Rain further helped in settling down pollutants," Anumita Roychowdhury from the Centre for Science and Environment was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

Delhi's very few 'good air' days: Record from recent years

In previous years, 'good air' days were rare occurrences in Delhi, with none reported in 2015, 2016, and 2018.

However, 2017 saw two such days during the monsoon in July. In 2019, there were two 'good' air days with an AQI of 49 in August. In 2020, there were five 'good' air quality days, including one in March during the Covid lockdown and four in August during the monsoon.

Also watch | India has spent over Rs 4,100 crore on Delhi for G20 Summit | G20 Summit | WION Originals

In 2021, there was just one 'good' air day on October 18, thanks to continuous rainfall. Last year, three 'good' air days were recorded in September and October, primarily due to rain improving air quality.

But the air quality is expected to decline to the 'satisfactory' category on Monday, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, a forecasting body under the Union ministry of earth sciences.

This 'satisfactory' air quality is expected to persist from Monday to Wednesday.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE