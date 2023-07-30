India's anti-pollution body revamps action-plan to combat air quality in Delhi-NCR

For past many years, as temperatures edge to hit winter in norther India, the air quality in India's capital New Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region becomes either worse or at best one of the worst in the world. To combat the hazardous air quality during winters, the specified anti-pollution body has revised Graded Response Action Plan.

"The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR & Adjoining Areas (CAQM) has taken significant efforts to abate air pollution and strategically address the air pollution related challenges across different sectors in the region," an official readout stated.

The revision comes as authorities learn new lessons on air quality management 'based on the experience and learning of last year'.

Graded Response Action Plan in Delhi-NCR

In Delhi, the GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) categorises adverse air quality into four stages:

Stage I - 'Poor' (AQI 201-300)

Stage II - 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400)

Stage III - 'Severe' (AQI 401-450)

Stage IV - 'Severe Plus' (AQI greater than 450)

The updated GRAP now suggests strict adherence to Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal orders regarding older diesel and petrol vehicles under Stage 1.

Additionally, it proposes a ban on coal and firewood usage in eateries, restaurants, and hotels once the AQI crosses the 200 mark. Previously, this measure was implemented under Stage 2 (AQI above 300).

For Stage 2, the revised GRAP recommends rigorous actions to combat air pollution at identified hotspots in the region.

Under Stage 3, states are required to impose strict restrictions on BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers in certain areas and may suspend physical classes in schools for primary grade children up to Class 5.

When the AQI exceeds 450, four-wheelers registered outside Delhi, except for electric vehicles, CNG vehicles, and BS-VI diesel vehicles, will not be allowed to enter the city, with some exemptions for essential commodity transport and essential services.

All other existing measures under different stages of GRAP will continue. Delhi and its neighboring areas often experience a layer of pungent haze during peak winters due to unfavorable meteorological conditions and stubble burning.

