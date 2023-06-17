From yoga to state dinner, PM Modi's visit to the US next week

In a landmark state visit to the United States, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a whirlwind tour that commences in New York City and culminated in Washington DC. This highly anticipated official state visit is aimed to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations and foster greater collaboration on key global challenges.

Kicking off the visit in New York on June 21, Prime Minister Modi will take part in International Day of Yoga celebrations at UN Secretariat, a testament to India's ancient tradition that has gained global recognition. Moving on to Washington DC. on the 22nd, PM Modi will be accorded a grand Guard of Honour at the White House followed by bilateral talks with President Joe Biden.

The key focus will be on Defence with reports suggesting the SeaGuardian drones deal and GE deal for manufacturing of Jet engines being announced. The strong emphasis remains on critical technologies even as common concerns on China are expected to be discussed.

An exceptional highlight of the visit will be Prime Minister Modi's address to the US Congress, a rare honour bestowed upon foreign leaders. He is the first Indian PM to do so twice. To commemorate the visit, a lavish state banquet will be hosted. The banquet served as a platform for dignitaries from both nations to engage in meaningful exchanges, fostering deeper personal connections that are crucial for diplomatic relations.

On 23rd June PM Modi will engage with the business community through a CEO Roundtable. This interactive session aimed to enhance trade and investment ties, encouraging American companies to explore opportunities in India's rapidly growing economy. Later, a lunch will be hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken at the State Department further emphasising the importance of sustained cooperation between the two countries.