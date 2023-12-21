Free tea for drivers at night to avoid accidents in Indian state of Odisha

In an attempt to reduce road accidents at night, the government in the eastern Indian state of Odisha has launched a novel initiative under which vehicle drivers will be offered free tea while driving on the highways.

Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu announced the measure saying free tea will be offered to the drivers in roadside dhabas and hotels. The tea is expected to help them avoid drowsiness and sleeping-related accidents at night. Additionally, the drivers will be provided with facilities to take rest.

The government has directed the district collectors to identify the eating joints where free tea can be served. According to a report in OdishaBytes, the regional transport offices (RTOs) will be making arrangements for the free tea initiative for observation during the road safety week from January 1 to 7 next year.

Road accidents in India

According to the latest Global Status Report on Road Safety released by the World Health Organization (WHO), the annual number of road traffic detahs dropped five per cent globally to 1.19 million deaths per year. However, the numbers rose in India.

The “Road Accidents in India 2022” report stated that the number of deaths reported in India due to road crashes in 2018 was 1,50,785 and it rose to 1,53,792 in 2021. The number was 130,000 lakh in 2010.

Last year, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) in its report said deaths by road accidents in India had increased by almost 17 per cent in 2021 compared to 2020. Total road accidents reported were 403,000 in 2021, up from 354,000 the year before.

Bharat NCAP rating for vehicle safety

To reduce road accident deaths, the Indian government, earlier this year, launched its own crash test rating structure to assess the safety of new vehicles. The new safety rating system called the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (B-NCAP) will assign star ratings based on a vehicle’s performance during crash tests similar to the global NCAP and European NCAP.

According to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highway Nitin Gadkari, the move will bring cars in India in line with global standards.

The rating will help buyers make an informed decision about the vehicle as well as encourage car makers to upgrade their safety standards.