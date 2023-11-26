Watch: Delhi police uses 'Moye Moye' trend to warn people against road accidents
The video, which has been shared on X, has till now garnered around one million views as netizens drop positive comments
A lot of Indians have been captivated by the "Moye Moye" trend which has left its deep mark on the digital media for days. The social media has been swept by the Serbian tune.
The tune which first started to gain fame on TikTok, slowly expanded to Instagram reels, Facebook videos, and YouTube shorts, all of which featured snippets of the song.
The song has been incorporated by Indian users into hilarious memes, acting videos, and other creative content, which showcases the versatility of the trend and its widespread appeal.
This trend is now being used by the Delhi Police to raise awareness regarding road safety among its followers.
Delhi Police shared a video on X on Saturday in which an accident during a bike stunt was shown and the caption read "Gaadi par control na khoyen, nahi toh ho sakta hai Moye Moye (Do not lose control on the car/bike, or else Moye Moye can happen to you)”.
Gaadi par control na khoyen, nahi toh ho sakta hai Moye Moye..#DelhiPoliceCares pic.twitter.com/rYYrYj3EV9— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) November 24, 2023
Video gains immense popularity on social media
The video, which is aimed at promoting awareness of road safety among people, gained popularity quickly on social media.
The video, which was shared on X, has garnered around one million views, as netizens continue to post positive comments as well as applaud Delhi Police for adopting an engaging and inventive approach to delivering a crucial message.
The video which has incorporated the 'Moye Moye' sound, sourced from the Serbian song 'Dzanum' by Teya Dora, has tapped into today's popular trend of using the music on meme pages for conveying emotions like sorrow, regret, or drama.
Interesting comments are being left by social media users on the post and many have appreciated the creativity of the Delhi Police social media team.
"At first, I thought it was a parody account. Good one," wrote a user. "Delhi Police is being highly creative," commented another user.
