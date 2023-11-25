Shocking! Indian man dies from wife's punch over her unmet Dubai birthday plans

A shocking incident unfolded on Friday (Nov 24) afternoon in the Wanwadi area of Pune in the Indian state of Maharashtra when a 38-year-old real estate developer named Nikhil Khanna met his untimely demise, allegedly at the hands of his 36-year-old wife Renuka. According to the Wanwadi police, a fatal altercation was triggered by Renuka's discontent over her husband's failure to fulfill her desires, including not celebrating her birthday in Dubai.

Investigations have revealed that Renuka, whose birthday fell on September 18, had a desire to mark the occasion in Dubai. However when her husband did not fulfill her wish it led to simmering dissatisfaction.

Adding to the discord, the couple also faced issues surrounding their wedding anniversary on November 5, with Renuka expecting a gift. Moreover, her plans to attend a relative's birthday celebration in Delhi were also thwarted by her husband's unresponsiveness.

The escalating tensions culminated in a heated argument between the couple on the fateful Friday (Nov 24).

According to the police official, Renuka, in a fit of rage, allegedly delivered a forceful punch to Nikhil's face. The impact was such that it led to profuse bleeding. The loss of blood rendered Renuka's husband unconscious. Neighbours, alerted by the commotion, promptly informed the police.

Upon arriving at the scene, the police team rushed Nikhil to Sassoon General Hospital. However, tragically, he was pronounced dead by the doctors.

Investigation ongoing

The exact cause of death still remains under investigation and authorities are trying to ascertain whether the fatal blow was delivered solely by Renuka's fist or involved an object.

Watch | Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: One hurdle after another in rescue operations × The Wanwadi police have taken Renuka into custody, initiating a thorough inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Nikhil's demise. "We have taken the woman into custody and further investigation into the case is on," an official said.

A case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for murder has been registered against her. The investigation will be further guided by the results of the autopsy once it clears the precise cause of Nikhil Khanna's tragic end.