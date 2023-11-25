India: UP Police says bus conductor attacked over fare dispute not 'insulting prophet'

A 20-year-old man, identified as Lareb Hashmi, reportedly attacked a bus conductor in Uttar Pradesh state's Prayagraj with a cleaver following a dispute over ticket fare, the police has said. The authorities have denied that the claim by alleged attacker that he attacked the bus conductor for allegedly "insulting prophet Muhammad".

The violent altercation was witnessed by the bus driver Mangla Yadav. The bus conductor Harikesh Vishwakarma was subsequently rushed to a hospital for the treatment.

While recounting the incident, the driver of the bus, Mangla Yadav, said, “Suddenly, there was an attack inside the bus. I heard a sound and then stopped the bus.”

Who is Lareb Hashmi?

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhinav Tyagi, aged 20, Lareb Hashmi is a first-year engineering student in Prayagraj, nearly 700 km southeast of New Delhi. He is the son of Mohammed Yunus, who operates a poultry farm in the city. He is a resident of Prayagraj's Hajiganj area.

"Following the incident, the accused was arrested by the police and a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered. Further investigation is underway," Tyagi said in an official statement.

Lareb Hashmi reportedly evaded arrest: What happened?

According to police, Hashmi reportedly attempted to evade the arrest from the scene of altercation. He then entered a college campus where he recorded and uploaded a video confessing to the crime of attacking the conductor.

The video, seen by WION, shows Hashmi making religiously inflammatory remarks and targeting UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the video, Hashmi claimed he assaulted the conductor for allegedly "insulting Prophet Muhammad."

The police apprehended Hashmi inside the college after an armed encounter during which he sustained a gunshot wound to his leg.

The accused had attempted to fire at the police during the arrest, India Today reported.