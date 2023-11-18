Halal-certified edible items banned in Indian state of Uttar Pradesh with immediate effect

Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has issued a statewide prohibition on halal-certified products. This decision followed the registration of a case by Lucknow police against certain organisations for allegedly providing counterfeit certificates to retailers, media reports said.

The official order declared an immediate ban on the production, storage, distribution, and sale of halal-certified edible items in the state. It cited concerns for public health as the reason and did not specifically mention details of the case.

“In the interest of public health, production, storing, distribution and sale of halal certified edible items banned in Uttar Pradesh with immediate effect,” the official order read.

A separate decree specified that legal action would be taken against pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and cosmetic products displaying halal certification.

What is the case?

The case registered by Lucknow police targeted Halal India Private Limited (Chennai), Jamiat Ullema Hind Halal Trust (New Delhi), Halal Council of India (Mumbai), and Jamiat Ullema (Mumbai).

The complaint, filed by Shailendra Kumar Sharma, alleged a potential large-scale conspiracy to diminish the sales of non-halal-certified products. It also said that this posed concerns about the involvement of anti-social and anti-national elements.

The complainant also contended that halal certificates are being issued for vegetarian products, where such certification is unnecessary. It added that this indicated a criminal conspiracy targeting a specific community and its products.

Furthermore, it is alleged that the promotion of halal certification is being used as a guise for propaganda within a specific section of society, discouraging the use of products lacking a halal certificate.

Expressing worry about disproportionate profits being amassed by individuals involved in this scheme, the complained by Kumar suggested the possibility of funds being channeled towards supporting terrorist organisations and anti-nationals.

The registered case involved charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity between different groups, uttering words with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings, extortion, cheating, forgery, and statements conducing to public mischief.

Terming the complaint "baseless", Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Halal Trust in a statement said that it will take appropriate legal measures. "We adhere to government regulations, as emphasised in the Ministry of Commerce & Industry notification, requiring all halal certification bodies to be registered by NABCB (National Accreditation Board for Certification Bodies under Quality Council of India), a milestone that Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind Halal Trust has achieved," it said.