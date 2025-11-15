Bureaucrat-turned-politician and former Union minister, RK Singh, who was MP from Arrah in Bihar for two terms, resigned from the primary membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday after he was issued a show-cause notice saying he was being “suspended” for “anti-party” activities. Besides Singh, Bihar BJP’s state headquarters in-charge Arvind Sharma issued notices to BJP Legislative Council member Ashok Agarwal and his wife, Katihar Mayor Usha Agarwal, both of whom had canvassed for their son Saurabh contesting the Katihar Assembly seat on a Vikassheel Insan Party ticket, informing them of their suspension and asking them to explain within a week why they shouldn’t be expelled from the party.

“You are indulging in anti-party activities. This falls within the scope of discipline. The party has taken this seriously. This has caused harm to the party. Therefore, as directed, you are being suspended from the party and asked to explain why you should not be expelled from the party. Therefore, please clarify your position within a week of receiving this letter,” read the notice.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Singh shared his resignation letter to BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on social media. He said in the letter that he was giving up the primary membership of the party following the letter issued by state headquarters earlier in the day.

He also shared his letter with Arvind Sharma, the in-charge of state BJP headquarters, who had issued the show-cause.

Singh claimed in the letters that his utterances aimed at “curbing corruption and criminalisation of politics but it seems they made some people uncomfortable.

Also Read: Delhi Police file 2 FIRs against Al Falah University after terror module bust

Singh had been critical of the BJP and the government in Bihar since losing the 2024 elections, and had questioned the NDA leadership in his state and the credibility of some allies’ candidates.

He had specifically targeted Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. He accused Choudhary and BJP Bihar chief Dilip Jaiswal of ruining the party’s image and demanded their clarification. Singh also called Choudhary and Jaiswal “murder accused” and urged people to shun tainted candidates.

“It’s better to drown in a handful of water than to vote for them,” he had remarked.

Singh, a retired IAS officer of the Bihar cadre, was the Home Secretary during Manmohan Singh’s tenure. He joined the BJP in 2013 and became an MP from Arrah twice, in 2014 and 2019. In 2017, he was appointed the Minister of Power in the Modi cabinet. He lost in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Singh also expressed dissent over the state government’s deal with Adani Group for setting up a power plant in Bhagalpur.