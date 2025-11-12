/Al Falah hired Dr Hassan, who was fired by J&K govt for terror links, as professor

Al-Falah University, a private institution in Haryana’s Faridabad under heavy scanner after the Delhi blast investigation, had hired Kashmir-based Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan, who had been dismissed by the Jammu and Kashmir administration for his alleged links with terrorist organisations, as a professor. Dr Hassan was a former assistant professor at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital in Srinagar and was dismissed by the Jammu and Kashmir government in 2023 for his alleged anti-national activities.

Dr Hassan, hired as a professor in the Department of Medicine at Al-Falah University, had been dismissed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in 2023 under Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution. The provision allows the government to terminate a public servant without a departmental inquiry in cases involving the security of the state.

‘White-collar terror module’

Al-Falah University in Haryana’s Faridabad district is under heavy scrutiny after doctors employed there were arrested for being part of a ‘white-collar terror module’ as nearly 3,000 kg of ammonium nitrate was found to have been in the possession of the module.

The Al-Falah University has issued an official statement, saying it is cooperating fully with law enforcement agencies. Officials at its south Delhi and Okhla offices said no investigative team had visited those premises so far.

The staff said that the university is likely to hold a press conference on Thursday to address the ongoing developments.

The blast near Red Fort on November 10 killed eight people and injured over 20 others.

Doctors’ network under probe

According to sources, Dr Umar Un Nabi, also known as Dr Umar Mohammad, believed to have been driving the car that exploded, was part of a terror logistics network reportedly comprising nine to ten members, including several doctors.

Investigators said that Dr Umar had planned the attack along with Dr Muzammil and Dr Shaheen, both of whom were arrested in Faridabad on Monday after 2,900 kg of explosives were recovered, reported India Today.

Dr Umar had also been expelled from a hospital in Anantnag following the death of a patient and had joined the Al-Falah School of Medical Science in 2023.

DNA samples collected from his family members are being matched with the biological evidence from the blast site to confirm whether he was driving the i20 car when it exploded.

Missing red Ford EcoSport traced

Meanwhile, the Faridabad Police found the missing red Ford EcoSport after an alert was sounded and a massive hunt was launched to recover it. The vehicle, bearing registration number DL10CK0458, is registered to Umar Un Nabi, also known as Dr Umar Mohammad, who is listed as the second owner. Intelligence agencies were apprehensive that the EcoSport could still possibly contain explosives or crucial evidence.

Investigators said the car was registered at the Rajouri Garden RTO in Delhi on November 22, 2017, using a fake address in northeast Delhi.