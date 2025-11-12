/J&K Police register FIR in Shopian over circulation of sensitive content on social media

Srinagar: Jammu & Kashmir Police in Shopian have registered a case following the circulation of a viral video on a Facebook page titled “Voice of Humanity”. The video features a speech promoting separatist sentiments and actions intended to disrupt peace and public order.

An FIR (No. 109/2025) has been lodged at Police Station Zainapora, and an investigation is underway.

Reaffirming their resolve to uphold law and order, J&K Police stated they will take strict action against individuals or groups misusing social media to create disharmony.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Earlier, Shopian Police issued an advisory urging citizens to use social media responsibly. They highlighted instances of insensitive posts and reactions to the recent tragic incident at the Red Fort, terming such conduct as anti-national and deeply offensive.