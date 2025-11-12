/J&K Police register FIR in Shopian over circulation of sensitive content on social media

Shopian Police issued an advisory urging citizens to use social media responsibly. They highlighted instances of insensitive posts and reactions to the recent tragic incident at the Red Fort, terming such conduct as anti-national and deeply offensive.
Srinagar: Jammu & Kashmir Police in Shopian have registered a case following the circulation of a viral video on a Facebook page titled “Voice of Humanity”. The video features a speech promoting separatist sentiments and actions intended to disrupt peace and public order.
An FIR (No. 109/2025) has been lodged at Police Station Zainapora, and an investigation is underway.
Reaffirming their resolve to uphold law and order, J&K Police stated they will take strict action against individuals or groups misusing social media to create disharmony.
The advisory warned against sharing or engaging with content that mocks the tragedy, spreads hate, or promotes communal division. It further cautioned the public to avoid interaction with social media accounts from across the border trying to exploit the situation for divisive purposes. Strict legal action will be initiated against those found violating the directives, the police have cautioned.