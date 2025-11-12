Al-Falah university students express anguish over future, VC denies link with blast

The students of Al Falah University express frustration over their future, as the university finds itself at the centre of the storm. The student were awestruck to learn the involvement of their teacher; they were also distressed about the possibility of anyone else from the university having such corroboration.

The university had been at the centre of controversy following the arrest of Muzammil Shakil eleven days ago. Since then, security forces have been present on the campus. But ever since the blast, the campus has been engulfed with an unusual silence. "Police officers have been coming to the campus continuously for the past two days. We are scared that someone else involved could still be inside the university,” said a student of the university.

Umar Mohammed, Muzammil Shakil and Shaheen Shahid have links to the Hyundai I-20 car that exploded on November 10. Mohammed was in the car that exploded. Shaheen Shahid was allegedly tasked to set up the women's wing of Jaish-e-Mohammad in India. Security forces have recovered an assault rifle and ammunition from her car. Muzammil was arrested with 2,900 kg of explosive materials.

Vice Chancellor Bhupinder Kaur Anand denies link with the blast

Despite such a strong presence of the security forces, the University is functioning normally. The university VC, in a statement, denied having any links to the blast.

“The University has no connection with the said persons apart from them working in their official capacities with the University... We strongly condemn and categorically deny all such false and defamatory allegations. No such chemical or material, as alleged by certain platforms, is being used, stored, or handled within the University premises,” read the statement.

Misinformation is spreading like wildfire. There were reports on several platforms that the automobile, which exploded, was parked at the campus for more than 20 days. It was later denied by the Faridabad Police. Reports are circulating about a faculty Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan, being untraceable. Notably, Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan was sacked by the Jammu and Kashmir Governor over terror links. However, there is no such confirmation about him being untraceable. There were 2,900 kg of explosive material recovered from Faridabad’s Dhauj and Fatehpur Taga village, approximately 2km from Al Falah University.