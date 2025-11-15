/Delhi Police file 2 FIRs against Al Falah University after terror module bust

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Saturday filed two separate FIRs against Al-Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana —one for cheating and the second for forgery. The FIRs were lodged on a complaint filed by the University Grants Commission (UGC). A team of the Delhi Crime Branch also visited the Al Falah University office in Okhla on Saturday. The Delhi Police has issued a notice to the university and asked them to provide certain documents.

The FIRs were registered after the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) flagged serious irregularities at the university during their reviews and initiated action.

The first FIR has been registered under Section 12, while the second FIR is about the alleged false accreditation claims made by the university.

The Al Falah University is at the centre of the storm after a terror module of the doctors working at the institution was busted and a huge amount of explosives and arms were recovered. The accused involved in the blast near the Red Fort was also working at Al Falah.

The Association of Indian Universities (AIU) has already suspended the membership of the Faridabad-based university.

Al Falah University chancellor and manager trustee Jawad Siddiqui is also under the scanner. The ongoing probe has revealed that Jawad Siddiqui has served three years and a month in prison for a fraud case. He also has a criminal case registered against him.

Authorities have also confirmed that Al Falah University is under scrutiny by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) following the Red Fort blast. The investigation will focus on potential terror funding links connected to the incident.