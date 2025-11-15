/‘Quitting politics, disowning my family’: Lalu Prasad’s daughter Rohini Acharya after NDA’s sweeping win in Bihar election

After the massive sweep by the NDA in the Bihar Assembly election on November 14, former chief minister Lalu Prasad's daughter, Rohini Acharya, announced she has quit politics and ended ties with he family. Taking to the X, Acharya said she decided on the advice of RJD rebel Sanjay Yadav and Rameez Alam. She wrote on X, “I’m quitting politics and I’m disowning my family … This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do …nd I’m taking all the blame.”

RJD, after receiving a major defeat by the NDA, which got 202 seats out of 243 in the election, said that it was not "despondent". This was a massive loss for the party as it received only 25 seats. This was one of the most disappointing performances by RJ since 2010.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal won just 25 seats while the Congress got only 6. The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) bagged 5 seats again, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation), Indian Inclusive Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), and the Bahujan Samaj Party won one seat each.

Voting for the Bihar Assembly elections was held in two phases on November 6 and 11 across all 243 constituencies. The state has 7.42 crore registered voters, including 3.92 crore men and 3.5 crore women.

The polls witnessed a strong turnout, with 65.08% polling recorded in the first phase and 68.76% in the second. The first phase, covering 121 seats across 18 districts, saw the highest-ever turnout in Bihar’s electoral history at 64.66%, marking a significant rise from previous elections.

Almost all the exit polls released on November 12 had indicated a clear advantage for the ruling NDA, projecting its comfortable lead over the opposition INDIA bloc’s Mahagathbandhan.