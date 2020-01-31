Five Indians in American detention camps on hunger strike for over 2 months: Report 

Five Indians - locked inside a detention centre in the state of Louisiana, United States are on a hunger strike. According to reports, they have been detained despite the fact they have formal sponsors for their stay.

These Indians are at the La Salle detention centre and have been on a hunger strike for 90 days now. Those under detention include four Hindus and one Sikh who seek asylum.

Reports suggest that these Indian under detention are being force-fed by the officials. The United Nations says that force-feeding amounts to torture and is a medically unethical practice.

This is not the first time that Indians have resorted to a hunger strike under detention.

Under Trump administration, border officials have begun implementing a policy of mandatory detention for asylum seekers - but they have the authority to release them.

According to US government data, more Indians are now trying to enter America illegally. The Trump administration, however, is determined to keep the immigration numbers down. The rejections have shot up.

Between 2015 and 2017, more than seven thousand Indians were sent back from the US to India.

Under Donald Trump, American detention centres are quicky gaining a notorious reputation for their inhumane conditions.

Last year, the United Nations Human Rights chief said that she was appalled by the conditions in which America detained people.

Under Trump, over 24 immigrants have died in custody. At least four others died shortly after they were released.