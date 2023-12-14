‘First of its kind’: ChatGPT to pay Politico, Business Insider for content access, to let summarise articles

The parent company of Business Insider and Politico, Axel Springer announced on Wednesday (Dec 13) that it was joining hands with OpenAI's ChatGPT to let the chatbot access its content, including paywall content, and also to let it summarise its articles.

Axel Springer’s CEO Mathias Dopfner has termed the OpenAI partnership with the media publisher as “the first of its kind.” “We want to explore the opportunities of AI-empowered journalism – to bring quality, societal relevance, and the business model of journalism to the next level,” Dopfner added.

The deal is also been seen in a positive light with OpenAI’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) Brad Lightcap saying that the OpenAI-Axel Springer partnership would “help provide people with new ways to access quality, real-time news content through our AI tools."

OpenAI will pay the German multinational mass media company for content access as the companies, in a statement said, “ChatGPT users around the world will receive summaries of selected global news content from Axel Springer’s media brands."

The news content will also be taken from the German tabloid Bild, as per a joint statement by Business Insider and Politico, media reports said. The AI boom is making its mark in the digital world and media outlets are gradually assimilating their platforms with chatbots and adapting to the new changes by strategising accordingly.

Paywall content included

A spokesperson while confirming the news said that Axel Springer will get paid for making its content, including the paywall content, available to OpenAI. The “links to the full articles for transparency and further information” will be available to the chatbot. Without disclosing what the complete deal stands for, reports said that the deal's validity extends for several years.

However, the deal is open-ended and new agreements could potentially be seen in the future. This comes as several media publishers are putting up curbs on chatbots.

For instance, major media outlets such as CNN, the New York Times, Disney, Bloomberg, and the Guardian have blocked ChatGPT's web crawler. The block is put in place to obstruct ChatGPT from ingesting data from these websites into its software and potentially using this content for training the AI tool.

If one were to take a look at the legal side of this, OpenAI reportedly has been sued several times for making use of copyrighted content. However, the company denies any such claims.