'Finally... justice delayed but not denied': Twitter reacts to Nirbhaya convicts hanging

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Mar 20, 2020, 07.36 AM(IST)

File photo. Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

'Salute to Nirbhaya's mother, can feel her struggle, finally, these predators are in hell,' wrote one user.

All four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape case Mukesh Singh, Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta and Vinay Sharma were hanged in Delhi's Tihar jail on Friday.

Also read: I hugged picture of my daughter and said today you got justice: Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi

The report of their hanging immediately sparked a reaction on the internet as people hailed Nirbhaya's mother for continuing the almost seven-year-long legal fight.

Also read: Nirbhaya case timeline - How events unfolded over the years

"Salute to Nirbhaya's mother, can feel her struggle, finally, these predators are in hell," wrote one user.

×

"The kind of victories we need," another user said on the microblogging site while tweeting Asha Devi's picture with a victory sign.

×

"Finally....  Always faith in judiciary Victory hand  justice delayed but not denied."

×
×
×

In December 2012, a 23-year-old woman, who came to be known as 'Nirbhaya' and 'Damini' (fearless), was gang-raped and brutally assaulted in a moving bus in south Delhi.

Also read: Nirbhaya convicts seek quashing of death penalty citing second mercy plea

In later days, her situation continued to deteriorate and on December 29, she succumbed to injuries in a Singapore hospital. 

A total of six people -- Mukesh Singh, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Kumar Singh, Pawan Gupta, Ram Singh and a juvenile -- were convicted in the gang rape and murder of the paramedic student.

The incident had sparked massive protests across the country mostly led by students.  