FAU-G launch date announced by Akshay Kumar; pre-registrations begin

PUBG's alternate game version, FAU-G, is all set to return to the mobile screens very soon. After almost four months of suspense, the developers nCORE Games have finally announced the release date of the video.

The developers nCORE Games and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share the release date of the much-awaited video game.

"What will you do when they come? We will hold our ground & fight back, because we are Fearless. United. Unstoppable FAU:G! Witness the anthem FAU:G!," the company tweeted.

Whether it’s a problem within the country or at the border...these Bharat Ke Veer always stand tall. They are our Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G! Witness the anthem 🦁



Launch 🎮 26/1@VishalGondal @nCore_games @BharatKeVeer #FAUG pic.twitter.com/ctp5otrjLE — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 3, 2021 ×

"Come face-to-face with India's enemies as you engage with hostile invaders on Indian soil. Fight for survival against the unforgiving terrain and the implacable enemy. Fill the shoes of a patriotic soldier and experience the bravery, brotherhood, and sacrifice of the men guarding the country's borders," FAU-G's official description reads.

The FAUG mobile app was announced by the Bollwood actor Akshay Kumar in September, weeks after the worldwide famous mobile gaming app PUBG was banned in India, following threats of data and privacy breach.

As the game's release was delayed due to unclaimed reasons, PUBG India announced its re-launch in the country weeks after being banned by the Government of India, citing privacy and data protection concerns.

FAU-G's demand had taken a hit after the news pf PUBG India's launch came out. However, some bloggers and reports have claimed FAU-G India mobile app would be based around Galwan Valley, which can lead to an increase in the demand of the app, as it would serve as a connecting point between the patriots and the mobile app.

Akshay Kumar had also claimed that his game, FAU-G, will help the gamers understand the sacrifices made by the Indian Army to protect our country, and the actor also promised to contribute 20 per cent of the earnings to the 'Bharat Ke Veer' campaign.