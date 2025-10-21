/Ex-DGP's son dies mysteriously a week after alleging father’s affair with wife

The son of a former senior cop in India's Punjab was found dead under mysterious circumstances back in August. The son, Akeel Akhtar, had previously made a video and alleged that his father, Mohammad Mustafa, had an illicit relationship with his wife. He also alleged that his mother and sister were part of a plot to kill him or falsely implicate him. Now, Mustafa has rejected the claims of any torture of his son or any foul play.



