/Ex-DGP's son dies mysteriously a week after alleging father’s affair with wife

He also alleged that his mother and sister were part of a plot to kill him or falsely implicate him. Now, Mustafa has rejected the claims of any torture of his son or any foul play.
The son of a former senior cop in India's Punjab was found dead under mysterious circumstances back in August. The son, Akeel Akhtar, had previously made a video and alleged that his father, Mohammad Mustafa, had an illicit relationship with his wife. He also alleged that his mother and sister were part of a plot to kill him or falsely implicate him. Now, Mustafa has rejected the claims of any torture of his son or any foul play.
Also read: All about Sarkozy's election campaign funding deal with Libyan dictator Gaddafi
The pre-recorded video of the 35-year-old Akeel, son of former Punjab DGP (Human Rights) Mohammad Mustafa, was submitted to the police by their neighbour Shamshuddin Chaudhary.
A case has been registered against Akeel's family after a complaint by a person whom the former IPS officer described as having "dirty thoughts and petty political motives."
Alos read: Trump’s demand for immidiate ceasefire with Ukraine ‘contrary to Trump-Putin agreement in Alaska: Kremlin
"Panchkula police have followed this duty, and I welcome it," he said. Mustafa said in his statement.