Ex-DGP's son dies mysteriously a week after alleging father’s affair with wife

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Oct 21, 2025, 22:00 IST | Updated: Oct 22, 2025, 01:08 IST
Mohammad Mustafa Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

He also alleged that his mother and sister were part of a plot to kill him or falsely implicate him. Now, Mustafa has rejected the claims of any torture of his son or any foul play. 

The son of a former senior cop in India's Punjab was found dead under mysterious circumstances back in August. The son, Akeel Akhtar, had previously made a video and alleged that his father, Mohammad Mustafa, had an illicit relationship with his wife. He also alleged that his mother and sister were part of a plot to kill him or falsely implicate him. Now, Mustafa has rejected the claims of any torture of his son or any foul play.

The pre-recorded video of the 35-year-old Akeel, son of former Punjab DGP (Human Rights) Mohammad Mustafa, was submitted to the police by their neighbour Shamshuddin Chaudhary.

A case has been registered against Akeel's family after a complaint by a person whom the former IPS officer described as having "dirty thoughts and petty political motives."

"Panchkula police have followed this duty, and I welcome it," he said. Mustafa said in his statement.

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

