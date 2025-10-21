/Ex-France President Nicholas Sarkozy starts jail term for election campaign funding deal with Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi - What was it

Former French President Nicholas Sarkozy arrived at La Sante state prison on Tuesday (Oct 21) to start his five-year prison sentence. He was convicted of illegal funding for his campaign from the now-deceased dictator of Libya, Muammar Gaddafi. Sarkozy, who was France's president from 2007 to 2012, has denied the allegations since onset but is now the first French president post-war to go to prison and the first former head of a European Union country to serve prison time. During the trial, the judge found Sarkozy guilty of criminal conspiracy but acquitted him of three separate charges of corruption, misuse of Libyan public funds and illegal election campaign funding.

What was the pact between Sarkozy and Gaddafi?

According to the case details, Sarkozy had struck a pact with Gaddafi to obtain funding from the former Libyan dictator for his election campaign in return for diplomatic, legal, and business favours. The trail came after a 10-year anti-corruption probe. It was first in March 2011 when a Libyan news agency reported about Gaddafi financing Sarkozy's 2007 election campaign.

In 2014, French24 had reported that in a recorded interview with France 3 TV, Gaddafi reportedly said: "Sarkozy is mentally deficient … It’s thanks to me that he became president … We gave him the funds that allowed him to win.”

In the same year, Gaddafi's son Saif al-Islam had Euronews: “The first thing we ask of this clown is that he return the money to the Libyan people. We helped him so he could help the Libyan people, but he let us down.”

What happened to Gaddafi?