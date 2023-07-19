'Epitome of grace under pressure': Rahul Gandhi's Instagram post on mother after flight's emergency landing

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared a picture of his mother and veteran party leader Sonia Gandhi from their chartered plane. He shared the photo on his Instagram and wrote, ‘Ma, the epitome of grace under pressure’.

The picture was apparently clicked on an aircraft in which the Gandhis were travelling from Bengaluru. The flight had to make an emergency landing in Bhopal on Tuesday due to some technical issue.

The veteran Congress leader and his son Rahul Gandhi had attended the two-day mega opposition meeting in Bengaluru. While returning from Bengaluru, the flight had to make an emergency landing in Bhopal due to a technical glitch. In the Instagram post, Sonia Gandhi was seen wearing an oxygen mask.

Senior Congress leader Shoba Oza told PTI, “The chartered plane carrying Sonia ji and Rahul ji made an emergency landing because of some technical snag.”

On getting information about the development, senior Congress leaders, including Ms Oza, former Union minister Suresh Pachori, MLAs PC Sharma, Arif Masood and Kunal Choudhary rushed to the airport and met the Gandhis in the lounge.

They also enquired about their well-being. The chartered plane was on its way to New Delhi from Bengaluru, where Rahul and Sonia Gandhi attended a mega meeting of opposition parties earlier in the day, Oza said. “Both of them left for New Delhi by an IndiGo flight at around 9.30 pm,” she said.

Pre-poll alliance meeting in Bengaluru

In Bengaluru, at least 26 opposition parties came together and announced a pre-poll alliance at the grand meeting, joining hands against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The opposition leaders announced the new grouping will be called I.N.D.I.A, which stands for Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance.

“Earlier, we were UPA and now all the 26 parties have given a name to the Opposition and that is – Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). Everybody has agreed upon this, and the resolution for the name was passed unanimously”, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had said.

