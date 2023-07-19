India: At least 15 killed as power transformer explodes in Uttarakhand

At least 15 people were reported dead and several injured after a power transformer exploded on the banks of the Alaknanda river Tuesday night in India’s northern state of Uttarakhand. The incident took place in Chamoli district.

The injured were rushed to the hospital and police and rescue teams have started relief operations.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: 10 people died and several were injured after a transformer exploded on the banks of the Alaknanda River in the Chamoli district. Injured have been admitted to the district hospital: SP Chamoli Parmendra Doval pic.twitter.com/QKC5vpvbF5 — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023 ×

The explosion in the transformer ended up electrifying a bridge spanning the Alaknanda river, leading to a large number of casualties.

The bridge is a part of the Namami Gange project, India Today reported. Some of those injured are being treated at AIIMS hospital while five others are being treated at Gopeshwar government hospital in Chamoli.

Police statement

Additional Director General of Police, Uttarakhand, was quoted as saying by ANI that one police sub-inspector was among the dead.

“Around 15 people, including a police sub-inspector and five home guards have died. An investigation is underway. Prima facie probe reveals that there was current on the railing of the bridge and further investigation will reveal details," he said.

CM orders judicial probe

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand state, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has ordered a judicial probe into the incident. He has also vowed to take action against the guilty. “This is a very unfortunate incident. Police, SDRF and rescue teams are present at the spot. Strict action will be taken against the guilty," the CM said.

"The injured are being referred to a higher centre and are being shifted to AIIMS Rishikesh via helicopter. Orders have been given to conduct a magisterial inquiry," he added.

Locals furious over negligence

India Today reported that locals were furious with the administration as they reported negligence from the energy corporation department.

People are now demanding action be taken against those responsible for the tragedy.

Police earlier got a call from the village that a watchman had died due to electrocution. However, when police officials reached the spot later, many people were found to be electrocuted while several were found to be severely injured.