Chandrayaan-3 update: ISRO successfully performs third orbit-raising manoeuvre

India’s third lunar mission, Chandryaan-3 performed its third orbit-raising manoeuvre successfully on July 18. The India Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Tuesday that the unmanned moon mission, which was launched on July 14 was “on schedule”, gradually increasing the altitude of the spacecraft.

“The mission is on schedule. The third orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earth-bound perigee firing) is performed successfully from ISTRAC/ISRO, Bengaluru. The next firing is planned for July 20, 2023, between 2 and 3 pm IST,” the ISRO said in an update on Tuesday.

After Tuesday’s firing, the spacecraft has attained a 51400 km x 228 km orbit, as planned, the ISRO added. The first and second orbit-raising manoeuvres were conducted on Saturday and Monday respectively by scientists at ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC).

Chandrayaan-3: What’s next now?

The scientists will continue to conduct several orbit-raising manoeuvres till July 31 before the spacecraft begins its journey towards the Moon, which is called the trans-lunar insertion phase. This phase will take place on August 1.

The separation of propulsion and the Lander will take place on August 17, while the spacecraft is expected to make a soft landing on the south polar region of the moon at 5:47 pm on August 23.

The Chandrayaan-3 Lander carrying a Rover within it will be carried into an orbit around the moon by the propulsion module. After a while, the Lander will separate from the module and will attempt to make a soft landing on the lunar south, which is of great interest as it has many permanently shadowed craters which could contain water ice and precious minerals.

Chandrayaan-3’s voyage so far

July 14- Chandrayaan-3 launched at 2:35 pm on Friday from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

July 15- First orbit-raising manoeuvre was successfully performed at ISTRAC/ISRO, Bengaluru. Spacecraft in 41762 km * 173 orbit.

July 17- Second orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earth-bound apogee firing) is performed successfully. The spacecraft is now in 41603 km x 226 km orbit.

July 18- The mission is on schedule. The third orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earth-bound perigee firing) is performed successfully from ISTRAC/ISRO, Bengaluru. The spacecraft has attained a 51400 km x 228 km orbit, as planned.



