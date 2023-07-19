Indian equity indices end at record highs; Sensex closes at lifetime high of 67,097

The Indian stock market continued its dream run on Wednesday (July 19) as equity indices—Nifty and Sensex—ended on a higher note, primarily driven by a strong buying spree.

For the fifth consecutive day, the 30-share BSE Sensex continued its rally closing at upwards of 302.30 points or 0.45 per cent, to settle at new record closing high of 67,097.44. Nifty was also up 83.90 points or 0.42 per cent at 19,833.20. About 1961 shares advanced, 1360 shares declined, and 119 shares unchanged.

Among the biggest gainers on the Sensex were NTPC, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement and Bajaj Finserv, while losers were Hindalco Industries, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, TCS and Maruti Suzuki.

IndusInd Bank climbed 2 per cent after the company on Tuesday reported a 30 per cent jump in consolidated net profit in April-June quarter at Rs 2,124.50 crore, helped by core income growth and lower bad loan provisions.

Tata Consultancy Services, Bharti Airtel, Maruti, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle and ICICI Bank were among the laggards.

All sectors ended in the green with PSU Bank up 2 per cent, while power, healthcare and oil and gas up 0.5 per cent each.

BSE midcap index and smallcap indices added 0.6 percent each.

Also read | Tesla seeks to expand German factory to make it biggest in country

According to exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued their buying activity on Tuesday as they bought equities worth Rs 2,115.84 crore.

The trend in Indian market was reflective of what is happening in the Asian markets in with Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai also ending in green, whereas Hong Kong was the only market that was lowered.

Equity markets in Europe were quoting in the green. The US markets ended in positive territory on Tuesday.