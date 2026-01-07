Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /Encounter begins in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua, 2-3 terrorists holed up

Encounter begins in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua, 2-3 terrorists holed up

Idrees Lone
Authored By Idrees Lone
Published: Jan 07, 2026, 21:33 IST | Updated: Jan 07, 2026, 21:36 IST
Encounter begins in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua, 2-3 terrorists holed up

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation after getting inputs about the presence of three terrorists. Photograph: (PTI)

Story highlights

Personnel of the Special Operations Group (SOG) Kathua have engaged terrorists in the forested area of Kamadh Nullah. Despite challenging conditions, including darkness, thick vegetation, biting cold, and treacherous terrain, the security forces are continuing the operation.

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Kamadh Nullah area of Kathua district on Wednesday, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu Bhim Sen Tuti confirmed. According to the sources, the security forces had inputs about the presence of three terrorists in the area.

They launched a massive cordon and search operation, following which the terrorists who were holed up opened fire on security forces, leading to an encounter. The gunfight between terrorists and security forces was ongoing when the last reports came in.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to the IGP Jammu, personnel of the Special Operations Group (SOG) Kathua have engaged terrorists in the forested area of Kamadh Nullah following specific inputs. The information was shared through a post on the microblogging platform X.

“SOG Kathua has engaged terrorists in the forest of Kamadh Nullah, Kathua,” the IGP said in a post on X.

Trending Stories

Despite challenging conditions, including darkness, thick vegetation, biting cold, and treacherous terrain, the security forces are continuing the operation. “Despite darkness, thick vegetation and treacherous terrain, SOG is relentlessly engaging the terrorists. Teams of CRPF are also participating in the joint operation,” the post further read.

According to sources in the security establishment, three terrorists are holed up at the encounter site, and more reinforcements have been sent to the area and deployed while the operation is going on.

Related Stories

About the Author

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 18 years of experience, currently working as Senior Special Correspondent at WION. He has extensively cove...Read More

Trending Topics