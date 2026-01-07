/Encounter begins in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua, 2-3 terrorists holed up

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Kamadh Nullah area of Kathua district on Wednesday, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu Bhim Sen Tuti confirmed. According to the sources, the security forces had inputs about the presence of three terrorists in the area.

They launched a massive cordon and search operation, following which the terrorists who were holed up opened fire on security forces, leading to an encounter. The gunfight between terrorists and security forces was ongoing when the last reports came in.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to the IGP Jammu, personnel of the Special Operations Group (SOG) Kathua have engaged terrorists in the forested area of Kamadh Nullah following specific inputs. The information was shared through a post on the microblogging platform X.

“SOG Kathua has engaged terrorists in the forest of Kamadh Nullah, Kathua,” the IGP said in a post on X.

Despite challenging conditions, including darkness, thick vegetation, biting cold, and treacherous terrain, the security forces are continuing the operation. “Despite darkness, thick vegetation and treacherous terrain, SOG is relentlessly engaging the terrorists. Teams of CRPF are also participating in the joint operation,” the post further read.

Also Read: Hindu man dies after jumping into canal as mob chases him in Bangladesh

According to sources in the security establishment, three terrorists are holed up at the encounter site, and more reinforcements have been sent to the area and deployed while the operation is going on.