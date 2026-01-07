/'You may be deported': US cautions international students against violation of laws. Details on advisory

On Wednesday (Jan 7), the United States Embassy issued an advisory to Indian students pursuing education in America. The announcement warned students on violation of American laws can lead to visa cancellations, deportation, and long-term restrictions on future travel. The advisory, further noted that a US visa is a privilege and not a guaranteed right. It laid emphasis on the fact that entry into the US depends on continued compliance with the country's laws and regulations.

The embassy posted, “Breaking U.S. laws can have serious consequences for your student visa. If you are arrested or violate any laws, your visa may be revoked, you may be deported, and you could be ineligible for future U.S. visas. Follow the rules and don’t jeopardize your travel. A US visa is a privilege, not a right.”

These warnings are not unusual and are issued from time to time, but this particular notice points at beefed-up security and closer monitoring of entry and exit formalities.

Earlier in December 2025, a US federal judge upheld Trump’s decision to apply $100,000 processing fee for H-1B visa applications. The court cited that it could "inflict significant harm on American businesses and institutions of higher education." District Judge Beryl Howell opined that the US president has "broad statutory authority" to address "a problem he perceives to be a matter of economic and national security."