/Trump administration widens visa bond program, adds 25 more countries to list. See complete list here

The Trump administration has expanded the policy that requires some visa applicants to pay a large refundable bond before traveling to the United States. The State Department announced this week that 25 more countries have been added to the visa bond list. This comes less than a week after seven countries were added. With the latest update, travelers from 38 countries may now be required to pay a bond of up to $15,000 when applying for a US visa. The new rule will take effect on January 21, 2026.

Most of the countries affected are in Africa, though several are in Latin America and Asia. For many people, the cost of the bond could make it very difficult or impossible to apply for a US visa. US officials say the bond system helps make sure visitors do not stay in the country longer than their visas allow. The bond amount can range from $5,000 to $15,000, depending on the applicant.

Paying the bond does not guarantee that a visa will be approved. However, the money is returned if the visa is denied or if the traveler follows all visa rules and leaves the US on time. This policy is part of a broader effort by the administration to tighten entry rules. Other measures include requiring most visa applicants to attend in-person interviews and provide detailed information about their travel history, living arrangements, and social media activity.

The newly added countries include Algeria, Angola, Bangladesh, Cuba, Nigeria, Nepal, Venezuela, Zimbabwe, and many others. They join countries already on the list, such as Bhutan, Botswana, Tanzania, Turkmenistan, and Zambia.

The expanded bond requirement is expected to affect thousands of travelers seeking to visit the United States for tourism, business, or family reasons.

Asia: Bangladesh, Nepal

Africa: Algeria, Angola, Benin, Burundi, Cape Verde, Cote d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast), Djibouti, Gabon, Nigeria, Senegal, Togo, Uganda, Zimbabwe

Latin America/CaribbeanAntigua and Barbuda: Cuba, Dominica, Venezuela'

Central Asia: Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan