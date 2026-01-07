/Earth’s Rotation Day 2026: Date, history, significance and why it is celebrated

Why January 8?

History of Earth's Rotation Day

How the Earth and its rotation influence our daylight cycle has baffled humans for thousands of years. Heraclides of Pontus, Greece, was among the first known thinkers to suggest that the Earth rotate on its axis in the 4th century BCE. Many of the earliest theories which dominated in Europe were geocentric, with the stationary Earth at the centre, the sun, the moon, and other planets rotating around it. However, there were earlier theorisations of the Earth rotating on its axis and the apparent motion of stars in the works of Aryabhata in the 5th century CE. In Europe, Nicolaus Copernicus in the 1500s first posited that the Earth revolves around the sun in circular orbits and also rotates on its axis. Then, in 1609, German Mathematician Johannes Kepler theorised that the Earth doesn't rotate in a circular orbit but in an elliptical orbit and provided a mathematical model for it. Then came Galileo Galilei, who supported the heliocentric theory with observations. But definitive experimental proof was still lacking until Leon Foucault proved that the Earth moved on an axis with his pendulum experiment. Foucault first conducted his pendulum experiment in the Paris Observatory, then the Panthéon, where it remains an impressive centrepiece today.