The United States has seized a second oil tanker in the Caribbean Sea, as per the US Southern Command, marking another escalation in Washington’s efforts to crack down on illicit maritime oil trade. The vessel, identified as M/T Sophia, was intercepted during a pre-dawn operation in international waters. US officials described the tanker as a stateless, sanctioned “dark fleet” ship allegedly involved in illegal activities. The US Coast Guard has taken control of the vessel and is escorting it to the United States, where authorities will determine its final disposition.

Southern Command said the operation was carried out jointly by the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security. Officials said that the tanker lacked a legitimate national registry at the time of interception, a factor that contributed to its classification as stateless under international maritime law. The seizure follows weeks of US pursuit tied to a separate tanker previously known as Marinera. That vessel was initially targeted last month in the Caribbean when it was suspected of transporting sanctioned oil shipments believed to be linked to Iran and Venezuela. After evading an attempted boarding, the tanker reportedly altered its route, changed its name, and re-registered under a Russian flag, having earlier falsely claimed Guyanese registration.

Pete Hegseth, in a post on X, said, “The United States continues to enforce the blockade against all dark fleet vessels illegally transporting Venezuelan oil to finance illicit activity, stealing from the Venezuelan people. Only legitimate and lawful energy commerce—as determined by the U.S.—will be permitted.”

US authorities allege the vessel has a history of transporting Venezuelan crude oil, though it was believed to be empty at the time of the seizure. During its flight from enforcement, the ship was tracked across the North Atlantic, with reports suggesting Russia deployed a submarine to assist in its escort.

Tracking data showed the tanker abruptly shifted course southward and slowed to approximately eight knots earlier this week, placing it roughly 200 kilometers south of Iceland before US forces intervened. Southern Command reiterated that the tanker was engaged in illicit operations at the time of the interdiction. The latest seizure comes amid heightened US scrutiny of oil shipments tied to sanctioned states, including Russia and Venezuela, as Washington intensifies enforcement against vessels attempting to bypass international restrictions.

Moscow slams US over use of force

Moscow on Wednesday (January 7) condemned the United States following the seizure of a Russian-flagged tanker in the North Atlantic, after US forces tracked the vessel from the coast of Venezuela. "In accordance with the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, freedom of navigation applies in waters on the high seas, and no state has the right to use force against vessels duly registered under the jurisdiction of other states," Russia's transport ministry said in a statement.

Tanker was ‘our vessel’, says Russia