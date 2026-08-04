/Eight cloudbursts trigger flash floods across J&K and Ladakh in 24 hours

At least eight major cloudburst or cloudburst-like incidents struck Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh within the last 24 hours as an active monsoon system unleashed intense, localised downpours across the region. The extreme weather triggered flash floods, landslides and mudslides, leaving two people dead while the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued more than 80 stranded residents.

The sudden deluge sent torrents of water rushing through several districts, causing widespread destruction. Flash floods were reported from Keller, KathoHallan and Badrahama in Shopian, Haripora in Kangan, Bandipora, Pahalgam, Kupwara and the Sarbal area of Drass in Kargil. Floodwaters entered residential homes, damaged roads, washed away agricultural land, and destroyed paddy fields and orchards.

Officials said some flooding was caused by overflowing local streams following hours of intense rainfall rather than confirmed cloudbursts, highlighting the challenge of distinguishing between cloudburst events and extremely heavy localised rain. Meanwhile, shooting stones and landslides along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway forced authorities to close the highway from both directions.

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This monsoon season has witnessed a marked increase in cloudburst and cloudburst-like incidents across Jammu & Kashmir. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Srinagar Meteorological Centre recorded more than 27 such incidents during July 2026 in Jammu & Kashmir alone, while several additional incidents occurred in Kargil and adjoining areas. Overall, around 36 cloudburst or cloudburst-like events have been reported across the region between early July and August 4.

Ajaz Rasool, a climate expert, said cloudbursts, once considered rare, are now occurring with alarming frequency across Jammu, Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, Kishtwar and several districts of Kashmir. "Cloudbursts were once rare events. Today, they are occurring much more frequently, sometimes every few days in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir. Their intensity has also increased, causing severe damage to homes, roads and livelihoods. While cloudbursts cannot be prevented, better planning can reduce their impact. Water from these events should be channelled into storage basins wherever possible instead of allowing it to cause destruction."

Rasool said the region has experienced clear signs of climate change over the past four to five decades, including rising temperatures, declining snowfall, prolonged dry spells followed by intense rainfall, droughts and changing weather patterns.

He also stressed the importance of conserving wetlands, lakes, forests and river systems, saying healthy natural ecosystems help regulate temperatures, absorb excess water and reduce the impact of extreme weather.

Meteorologists say monitoring these events remains extremely difficult because cloudbursts occur over very small geographical areas and develop rapidly, making precise forecasting nearly impossible. Most of these incidents have triggered flash floods and landslides, damaging homes, roads, bridges, orchards, agricultural land and other infrastructure. July also witnessed dozens of rain-related fatalities across the region.

Meteorologists and climate scientists say the rise in cloudburst activity is being driven by a combination of climate change and the unique geography of the Himalayas. A warmer atmosphere now holds about 7 per cent more moisture for every 1°C rise in temperature, resulting in more intense short-duration rainfall. Faster warming across the western Himalayas, increased moisture from a warmer Arabian Sea, the interaction between monsoon winds and Western Disturbances, and orographic lifting over steep mountain terrain further intensify these extreme weather events.



Experts also point to prolonged dry spells since 2024 followed by intense rainfall, along with deforestation and encroachment on floodplains and natural drainage channels, which have degraded wetlands and increased surface runoff. They say these combined factors have led to more frequent cloudbursts, flash floods, landslides and debris flows, causing growing losses of life and property, and warn that without stronger climate adaptation measures and global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the trend is likely to continue.



Senior Scientist at the Meteorological Centre Srinagar, Parveen Kumar, said the department had already forecast unstable weather from August 1 to August 4. "We had forecast erratic weather across Jammu and Kashmir with torrential rainfall in the Pir Panjal and other hilly areas. These intense showers have triggered mudslides and landslides, and the wet spell is expected to continue until August 5. Widespread rainfall is likely today and tomorrow, with isolated heavy rainfall. Weather conditions are expected to improve after August 6, although another spell of rain is possible after August 8. Farmers should closely follow local weather advisories and avoid agricultural activities during periods of heavy rainfall."



He added that intense rainfall in mountainous terrain often gets channelled into narrow valleys and streams, significantly increasing the risk of sudden flash floods.