Ease of doing business is as important as ease of living, says PM Modi

Addressing the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed India's role in the global economy, and said that for development in India, you need the government who believes in delivering results. Ease of living is as important as ease of doing business.

"The road ahead is full of opportunities in the public and private sectors. Production linked incentives are well received," he said.

"Despite our large local needs, we did not shy away from our global responsibilities. The responsibility of being the world’s leading producer of generic medicines. We ensure constant supply to the world. We are also at the forefront of research on the vaccine for COVID-19."

"A self-reliant and peaceful India ensures a greater world. Aatma Nirbhar Bharat is about transforming India from being just a passive market to an active manufacturing hub and the heart of global value chains. Friends, the road further ahead is full of opportunities. These opportunities are in the public and private sector," PM Modi said.

"While looking at the way ahead, we should keep our focus on ramping up our capacity, securing the poor, and future-proofing our citizens," he said.

