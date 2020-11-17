DRDO successfully testfires Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile defence system

After achieving a 'direct hit' on a pilotless plane earlier, India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Tuesday successfully tested-fired the Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile(QRSAM) defence system.

#WATCH Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile air defence system successfully testfired by DRDO today. The Missile system secured a direct hit on its target during the trial

According to reports, the missile system achieved direct hit on a target during the trial destroying an unmanned target aircraft at medium range.

"First launch test on November 13 proved the Radar and Missile capabilities with a direct hit. Today’s test demonstrated the warhead performance on proximity detection," defence minister Rajnath Singh said in a tweet while congratulating DRDO for "two back-to-back successful test trials" of the QRSAM defence system.

Congratulations to @DRDO_India for two back to back successful test trials of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile.



First launch test on 13th Nov proved the Radar and Missile capabilities with direct hit.



Today's test demonstrated the warhead performance on proximity detection

On November 13, DRDO had test targeted a "direct hit" on pilotless aircraft at medium range. The test successfully achieving its objective.

DRDO along with ITR, IRDE had worked together to achieve the successful tests. The QRSAM system has been designed by DRDO along with Bharat Electronics Limited and Bharat Dynamics Limited for the Indian Army.

The surface-to-air missile defence system was deployed eastern Ladakh in June this year amid the India-China standoff along the Line of Actual Control(LAC).

The missiles can track targets on the move and can be launched on mobile launcher capable of carrying six canisterised missiles.