Donald Trump in India: Gujarati delicacy Khaman, masala chai served to President of United States

President Of The United States, Donald Trump and his wife Melania were treated to an all-vegetarian affair during his visit to Ahmedabad on Monday.



Trump who is on his first official trip to the country is known to be a meat-lover and loves his McDonalds Burgers and diet coke. But the high- tea menu that was set for the President of United States comprised of Gujarati delicacies including Khaman and broccoli and corn samosa. Trump was also treated to popular sweet, Kaju Katli along with masala chai and fresh-cut fruits.

Catch all the live updates of Trumps Ahmedabad visit here.

Trump along with his wife arrived in Ahemadabad around noon on Monday and was received by PM Narendra Modi. The trio then went to Sabarmati Ashram to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Tea and snacks were served during his visit to the ashram which has been exclusively prepared by Chef Suresh Khanna of Fortune Landmark Hotel.





Earlier while speaking to media, Khanna had revealed that masala chai was added in the menu especially for PM Modi, who is a fan of the beverage.



While the menu was set keeping in mind the local delicacies, cinnamon apple pie, canned juices and choco chip cookies were included keeping in mind the American palate.

Melania Trump, Ivanka stun in spring fashion as they arrive in India

The menu though did not impress most of Twitterati as most scoffed at the poor selection of items.

A great civilisation is capable of some truly shitty hospitality. The brutally unappetising menu for Trump's tea in...where else?...Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/BmL7hePRKp — Tunku Varadarajan (@tunkuv) February 24, 2020 ×

India should take it easy with their plans to impress Trump. However we mess up like the shit menu that’s been prepared in his honour - Trump will describe it was the most beeyooootiful welcome ever. — Ray Stings (@Purba_Ray) February 24, 2020 ×

Trump is on a two-day trip to India and will also be visiting Agra and New Delhi.