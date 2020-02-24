Melania Trump, Ivanka stun in spring fashion as they arrive in India

It’s a big day for US-India relations as the US President Donald Trump landed in Ahmedabad on February 24 with wife Melania and daughter Ivanka on a two-day visit.

While you will see a lot of news of what is expected on the economics and political side from the visit, we take a look at the Trumps’ style statement. Namaste Trump Live: US President en route Motera Stadium

Ivanka Trump was the first to be spotted at the airport as she wore a floral midi dress. The blue and pink floral dress is perfect for the warm weather. Her outfit featured a bow on the neckline and puffed sleeves. She completed her outfit with red stilettos.

Meanwhile, the First Lady Melania Trump chose a smart outfit for her first appearance in India as she stepped out of Air Force One in a white jumpsuit from Atelier Caito For Herve Pierre. The ensemble featured saddle shoulders. She completed the look with a green-colored ribbon belt that has green silk and gold metallic thread.

Trump and Melania along with Ivanka and Jared Kushner were welcomed at the Ahmedabad airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as dancers performed to greet the US President. Donald Trump in India: Gujarati delicacy Khaman, masala chai served to President of United States