Melania Trump, Ivanka stun in spring fashion as they arrive in India

US President Donald Trump arrived in India on a two-day visit on Monday with wife Melania and daughter Ivanka.
It’s a big day for US-India relations as the US President Donald Trump landed in Ahmedabad on February 24 with wife Melania and daughter Ivanka on a two-day visit.
While you will see a lot of news of what is expected on the economics and political side from the visit, we take a look at the Trumps’ style statement. Namaste Trump Live: US President en route Motera Stadium
Ivanka Trump was the first to be spotted at the airport as she wore a floral midi dress. The blue and pink floral dress is perfect for the warm weather. Her outfit featured a bow on the neckline and puffed sleeves. She completed her outfit with red stilettos.
Meanwhile, the First Lady Melania Trump chose a smart outfit for her first appearance in India as she stepped out of Air Force One in a white jumpsuit from Atelier Caito For Herve Pierre. The ensemble featured saddle shoulders. She completed the look with a green-colored ribbon belt that has green silk and gold metallic thread.
Arriving in India, the First Lady #flotus is wearing a white jumpsuit from @atelier_caito_for_herve_pierre in crème crêpe . The sash was cut in an early XX century Indian textile documents I found in Paris through very good friends who are collectors. @herve_pierre_creative_director . The sash is made out of green silk and gold metallic thread . We used the border which was the most Interesting piece we could use as it was a vintage piece .
Trump and Melania along with Ivanka and Jared Kushner were welcomed at the Ahmedabad airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as dancers performed to greet the US President. Donald Trump in India: Gujarati delicacy Khaman, masala chai served to President of United States