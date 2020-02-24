Motera Stadium decked out for Trump!

World's largest cricket stadium gets ready to host Donald Trump and Narendra Modi.
Let's take a look at the venue of the gala event!
Venue gears up for arrival of tall leaders
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to gather to greet Trump on Monday for a roadshow leading to a rally in a cricket stadium with a capacity of over 100,000 people.
(Photograph:ANI)
World's largest cricket stadium
With capacity for 110,000 spectators, the Motera Stadium will dislodge the Melbourne Cricket Ground as the world's largest cricket stadium.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Larger than 'Howdy Modi!'
It will be a larger version of the "Howdy Modi!" rally that the duo jointly appeared at in Houston to a jubilant crowd of 50,000 Indian-Americans last year, where Trump likened Modi to Elvis Presley for his crowd-pulling power.
(Photograph:AFP)
Security in Ahmedabad
Security-related costs, with more than 12,000 police officers expected to be deployed, will account for almost half the expense, said the officials, who declined to be named as they are not authorised to speak publicly about the visit.
(Photograph:AFP)
People arriving to greet Trump
Ahmedabad municipal commissioner Vijay Nehra tweeted on Sunday that more than 100,000 participants had registered so far to greet Trump as he heads from the airport to the city centre. Trump said last week Modi had promised "millions and millions" of people would line his route.
(Photograph:ANI)
Expenses for 'beautification'
Authorities in Ahmedabad expect to spend around ₹ 800 million to 850 million ($11-12 million) on preparations for the visit by the American president that is likely to last around three hours, two government officials with direct knowledge of the plans told Reuters.