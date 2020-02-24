Namaste Trump Live: Trump arrives in Ahmedabad, roadshow begins

Trump visits India - Benefits of this strategic partnership

As India awaits eagerly for United States President Donald Trump, Jitendra Kumar Tripathi and Ashok Sajjanhar, two former Ambassadors, said on Sunday that this visit will have a good impact on India and US strategic partnership."

India`s relationship with the US has seen many ups and downs during the last century but since 2002 the relations are on a steady path of development. This visit has added advantage for India as the US President will not be visiting Pakistan," Jitendra Kumar Tripathi told ANI.

Ashok Sajjanhar said, "I think the topics on top of their agenda will be strategic partnership, terrorism, defence nuclear energy co-operation, growing convergence, congruence of views of Indo-Pacific - how to constraint, how to counter the rapid rise of China and its assertive and aggressive role as far as the South China Sea is concerned."