Namaste Trump Live: Trump arrives in Ahmedabad, roadshow begins

WION Web Team New Delhi Feb 24, 2020, 10.24 AM (IST)

Modi and Trump Photograph: WION

Feb 24, 2020, 12.20 PM

Roadshow of President Trump and Prime Minister Modi is underway

Roadshow

Feb 24, 2020, 12.12 PM

Feb 24, 2020, 12.10 PM

President Trump and Prime Minister Modi inaugurate roadshow in 'The Beast'

Beast

Feb 24, 2020, 12.06 PM

Prime Minister Modi and President Trump proceed to Motera Stadium

Trump Modi

Feb 24, 2020, 12.01 PM

Modi hugs and receives Trump

Trump Modi

Feb 24, 2020, 11.41 AM

Trump's India visit - Arrival

Air Force One arrives at Ahmedabad airport

PM Modi to receive US President Donald Trump

Feb 24, 2020, 11.38 AM

Breaking: Trump arrives in Ahmedabad!

Feb 24, 2020, 11.36 AM

Trump visits India - Benefits of this strategic partnership

As India awaits eagerly for United States President Donald Trump, Jitendra Kumar Tripathi and Ashok Sajjanhar, two former Ambassadors, said on Sunday that this visit will have a good impact on India and US strategic partnership."

India`s relationship with the US has seen many ups and downs during the last century but since 2002 the relations are on a steady path of development. This visit has added advantage for India as the US President will not be visiting Pakistan," Jitendra Kumar Tripathi told ANI.

Ashok Sajjanhar said, "I think the topics on top of their agenda will be strategic partnership, terrorism, defence nuclear energy co-operation, growing convergence, congruence of views of Indo-Pacific - how to constraint, how to counter the rapid rise of China and its assertive and aggressive role as far as the South China Sea is concerned."

Feb 24, 2020, 11.23 AM

Modi replies to Trump's Hindi tweet

Feb 24, 2020, 11.06 AM

Group of dancers performing at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, ahead of the arrival of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

Feb 24, 2020, 10.53 AM

Exciting scenes at Motera!

zssz

Podium is set to host world's top leaders

dd

Feb 24, 2020, 10.41 AM

 Trump tweets in Hindi to share his excitement enroute to India.

Trump leaves for India

Feb 24, 2020, 10.33 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Ahmedabad ahead of grand Motera show. 

