Trump, Modi wrap up Sabarmati Ashram visit 

US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up Sabarmati Ashram visit after Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived in Ahmedabad Airport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a tour of the Ashram to the Trumps.

Trump and First Lady Melania spun the Charkha at Sabarmati Ashram in the presence of Modi.

To My Great Friend PM Modi, thank you for this wonderfull visit, writes President Donald trump at Gandhi Ashram. Melania Trump too signed. #TrumpIndiaVisit pic.twitter.com/AiiEJ46PVG — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) February 24, 2020 ×

Trump also signed the visitors' book at the Ashram and wrote, ''To my great friend Prime Minister Modi: Thank you for this wonderful visit''.

#WATCH US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump spin the Charkha at Sabarmati Ashram. PM Modi also present. #TrumpInIndia pic.twitter.com/TdmCwzU203 — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020 ×

Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a joint rally like the 'Howdy Modi!' event at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad in a short while from now.