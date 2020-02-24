Trump, Modi wrap up Sabarmati Ashram visit 

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Feb 24, 2020, 12.47 PM(IST)

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump spin the Charkha at Sabarmati Ashram.  Photograph:( AFP )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a tour of the Ashram to the Trumps. 

US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up Sabarmati Ashram visit after Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived in Ahmedabad Airport.

Trump and First Lady Melania spun the Charkha at Sabarmati Ashram in the presence of Modi. 

Trump also signed the visitors' book at the Ashram and wrote, ''To my great friend Prime Minister Modi: Thank you for this wonderful visit''. 

Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a joint rally like the 'Howdy Modi!' event at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad in a short while from now.