A low-down on Trump's jam-packed Delhi schedule today 

US President Donald Trump will have a packed schedule today in New Delhi, where he arrived on Monday evening after visiting Taj Mahal.

The US President will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan at 10:00 am followed by a visit to Rajghat where he will pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

The US President will lay the wreath at Rajghat and observe one-minute of silence.

This will be followed by delegation-level bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House.

This will be followed by the signing of agreements between the two sides and press statement by both the leaders. Among others, the two sides will sign deals worth $ 3 billion for the supply of choppers for the Indian Army and Navy.

Meanwhile, US First Lady Melania Trump will be visiting a Delhi government school in South Moti Bagh where she will review the "Happiness Class" programme implemented by the government of the capital city.

After meeting kids, she is expected to attend `Happiness Classes` started by the Delhi government.

In the evening, the US President will hold a presser before he drives to Rashtrapati Bhavan again for meeting President Ram Nath Kovind.

He will also attend the state banquet hosted in his honour by President Kovind.

Later, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will also call on the visiting US President.

Trump is scheduled to depart at 10:00 pm tonight.