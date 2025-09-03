/Dogfight in court: Delhi HC urges Mahua Moitra, ex-partner to settle custody row over pet rottweiler

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday (September 3) questioned why Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai could not simply resolve their dispute over the custody of a pet dog without dragging it further into litigation. “Why don’t you both sit down and sort this out? What exactly is she asking for in this suit?” Justice Sachin Datta Jain asked, while hearing Moitra’s plea for joint custody of Henry, a Rottweiler.

The quarrel over the dog has been ongoing since 2023, with both sides claiming ownership. Moitra insists Henry belongs to her, while Dehadrai argues that he has cared for the dog since it was just 40 days old, making him the rightful guardian. Dehadrai is also contesting a trial court order that prevents either party from discussing the case publicly. His counsel, advocate Sanjay Ghose, argued that the order infringes on his client’s right to free expression. Ghose pointed out that even a social media post that did not name the case was treated as a violation of the court’s directive. “Is an MP entitled to a higher privilege than any other litigant?” he asked.

The court has now sought a reply from Moitra and adjourned the matter until December. The dispute over Henry has not unfolded in isolation—it has been intertwined with a far more politically charged controversy. A complaint by Dehadrai in 2023 set in motion an inquiry by the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee, which eventually recommended Moitra’s expulsion over allegations that she accepted favors from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had forwarded Dehadrai’s complaint to the Speaker.