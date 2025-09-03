The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Delhi and the NCR region amid heavy rainfall on Wednesday. In its latest weather updates, it has warned that very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely in the next 24 hours. This would raise water levels in rivers and drains and may even trigger flood-like situations in low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, the disaster management department has been alerted to the potential danger, and the administration has directed citizens to avoid stepping out unless required. In the meantime, the municipal corporation has initiated setting off the pumping stations to tackle waterlogging issues.

Which areas of Delhi-NCR are flooded due to heavy rain?

According to a report in PTI, heavy rain caused waterlogging in Gurugram, leading to flooding of roads in Sector 21, traffic jams and disruption of daily activity. IMD's red alert for Wednesday includes Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

Following the continuous rain, the Delhi-NCR region experienced traffic congestion and slow vehicular movement along Mathura Road as the heavy downpour led to waterlogging at several places. Commuters also faced long delays as traffic piled up during peak hours amid the rain due to waterlogging.

Has the Yamuna River crossed the danger mark in Delhi?

Meanwhile, the water level in the Yamuna continues to flow over the danger mark in Delhi on September 3, at 3:00 PM, as it was recorded 207.09 metres at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB). Danger mark of the river crossed due to the discharge from Hathni Kund Barrage stood at 162,779 cusecs. In addition, river water discharge was measured at 174,150 cusecs, while the Okhla Barrage recorded a discharge of 200,968 cusecs.

What is the weather forecast for Delhi in the coming days?

In addition, the IMD forecast generally cloudy skies in the Delhi-NCR region, which is likely to persist between September 2 and 5, along with light to moderate rain and thundershowers.