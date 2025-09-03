Monsoon chaos in J&K: Highways shut, schools closed; people evacuated from low-lying areas

Jammu and Kashmir is experiencing an exceptionally severe monsoon season this year, marked by extreme weather conditions. In response, authorities have ordered the closure of all educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and universities across the region, to ensure public safety amid the inclement weather. In South Kashmir, the districts of Kulgam, Anantnag, and Shopian have been severely affected, with numerous areas inundated due to relentless rainfall.

''There have been intense showers across Kashmir and more in South and Central Kashmir. The water levels are increasing in Sangam and Ram Munshi Bagh. The IMD also said that there will be relief in the rains from Wednesday onwards. The contingency plans by the flood irrigation department have been made. Wherever they felt the need to strengthen the embankments. We have also shifted people from low lying areas to safer places. We need to be alert and we should follow all the advisories," said Anshul Garg, divisional commissioner, Kashmir.

In the Dangerpora area of Budgam district, approximately 18 houses have been completely submerged as floodwaters overflowed from a nearby flood channel. All the residents from the area were shifted to the local higher secondary school. The government has also asked people to stay away from the water bodies and be alert.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

''This is Dangerpora area of Wathoora, We have rescued all the people from this area and kept them at a safe place. Some nomadic families have been rescued as well. There is no one in the houses that are inundated at the moment. We are running rescue centres. We are also monitoring the situation and making sure that there is no breach, at some places it's overflowing. All the teams of SDRF, JK Police, Revenue and civil administration are on ground. We are reinforcing the embankments with sandbags, and I request people to venture closer to the water bodies," said Bilal Mohiuddin, DC Budgam.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local administration, successfully rescued approximately 2,500 individuals, including 50 nomadic families, who found themselves stranded in different upper areas of Anantnag, Kulgam and Shopian districts due to rapidly rising water levels caused by relentless rainfall.

The chief minister chaired a meeting on Wednesday morning to review the situation arising from the incessant rains. He directed the administration to intensify ground response, ensure clearance of waterlogged areas, safeguard essential services, carry out timely evacuations in critical zones, and provide immediate relief. The National Highways that connect Srinagar to Jammu, Srinagar to Leh and Mughal Road have been closed for traffic. People are advised not to undertake journeys on NH-44 till the weather improves and restoration work is completed.

The MeT Department said that Significant rainfall was recorded across Jammu and Kashmir. (mm). In Jammu observatory 31 mm, Jammu Bakore 56.5mm, Samba 61 mm, Reasi 20 mm, Katra 27.3 mm, Bhaderwah 13 mm, Batote 22.4 mm, Doda 8 mm, Kishtwar 19 mm, Banihal 20 mm, Rajouri 6 mm, Pahalgam 8 mm, Kokernag 13.8 mm, Anantnag 13 mm, Srinagar observatory 7.6 mm, Qazigund 12.8 mm, respectively.